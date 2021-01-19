Boko Haram Militants Attack Christians In Cameroon

Violence against Christians in Nigeria has spilled across the border, with at least thirteen people killed in neighbouring Cameroon.

The attacks were purportedly carried out by Boko Haram on January 8, with armed militants raiding the predominantly Christian community of Mozogo.

Premier Christian News reports, as panicked villagers fled, a young female suicide bomber detonated her explosive device.

According to UNICEF, five children between the ages of 3 and 14 were killed in the attack, with another six children gravely injured.

In Far North Cameroon, rural Christian communities are frequently subjected to Boko Haram violence.

Around sixty schools on the Nigerian border have been shut down by authorities to protect children and staff from Boko Haram attacks.

Source: Vision Christian Radio





