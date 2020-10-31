Biya regime tortures, abuses Southern Cameroons children in prison

Southern Cameroons Vice President says Ambazonian children detained by the French Cameroun army soldiers are exposed to unbearable torture and various forms of abuse and the practices have apparently been legitimized by the Biya Francophone regime’s judiciary.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said in a conversation with Cameroon Intelligence Report that there are currently 1500 Southern Cameroons children behind bars at Buea, Kumba, New Bell and Kondengui detention centres, and the detainees include Ambazonian children who have nothing to do with the crisis with La Republique du Cameroun.

Comrade Dabney Yerima observed that the Kondengui and New Bell prisons are heavily congested, and Southern Cameroons child prisoners are kept there in close proximity to each other in squalid and unsanitary conditions.

The exiled Ambazonian leader pointed out that if children in other parts of the world were treated like this, it would have attracted wide and strong condemnation from the European Union and the United Nations.

The French Cameroun military court in Yaoundé continues to sentence many Southern Cameroons minors in secret hearings and without any legal representation.

Yerima noted that female detainees are also subjected to horrifying treatment. Cameroon Concord News Group gathered that most of the Southern Cameroonians reportedly being detained were arrested at checkpoints and at their homes in Ground Zero.

According to testimonies collected by some clergies of the Roman Catholic Church, the Ambazonian children were often blindfolded and handcuffed, and were subjected to physical and verbal abuse during their arrest and transportation to Douala and Yaounde. A majority of the kids were arrested at night and deprived of sleep before being interrogated.

By Isong Asu in London





