Biya regime propaganda lockdown meant to undermine Ambazonia Interim Government

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has defended a statement made public yesterday by his office on the lockdown reportedly announced on Ground Zero saying French Cameroun and their Southern Cameroons surrogates will not succeed in undermining the majority following of the Ambazonia Interim Government by spreading lies.

In this week’s Amba cabinet briefing, the exiled leader rejected the lies and rumours concocted in Yaoundé and recently spread about the Ambazonia policy of lockdown unveiled by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe after the declaration of independence.

Yerima observed that by announcing a Lockdown which was to start this Friday 10 July 2020, French Cameroun agents knew they were walking on broken bottles. The VP also pointed out that the Ambazonia Interim Government has established a transparent roadmap for getting Southern Cameroonians to Buea via the Amba Bonds scheme and a principled guideline for Ambazonia Restoration Forces which will go operational throughout the homeland.

Comrade Dabney Yerima said the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is expected to emerge as Africa’s leading democracy and economic power after the war of liberation with French Cameroun.

Yerima dismissed as lies the information that spoke of a lockdown in Ambazonia beginning today circulating in pro French Cameroun media houses which was announced by a fake group sponsored by French Cameroun’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

By Chi Prudence Asong






