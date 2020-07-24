Biya regime instigating North West/South West Divide: Secretary Milton Takam

The 87 year old French Cameroun dictator and his Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé are currently instigating a North West/South West Divide war by sending pro Yaoundé Southern Cameroons army soldiers to Ambazonia towns and villages to crack down on the resistance.

The Communications Secretary of the Ambazonia Interim Government, Milton Takam appeared on a televised show on Wednesday to decry the French Cameroun regime’s crackdown on Southern Cameroonians seeking the restoration of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Secretary Milton Takam observed that Biya and his French Cameroun army want to have the people of the Northern Zone fighting Ambazonians of the Southern Zone “So he can get up and tell the international community that Southern Cameroonians are not yet ready for independence.”

Sharing his thoughts with a senior Southern Cameroons citizen based in South Africa, Comrade Patrick Ayuk on SCBC TV, Milton Takam also stated that “The French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé is playing to the fears, to the insecurity animus that exists among Ambazonian communities, and Biya is doing everything and anything because of his so-called one and indivisible Cameroon idea.”

With the poor response to the covid-19 pandemic in the two Cameroons and its economic fallout, Biya appears to be placating the French Cameroun political elites and his French backers by showing a tough response to Southern Cameroonians.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai






