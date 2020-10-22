Ambazonian fighters claim attacks in Muea and Besongabang, gunfire heard

Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Muea in the Fako County and Besongabang in Manyu on a beer parlour, mainly used by the Cameroon government army, late on Wednesday after powerful gun shots were heard all around Muea and Besongabang.

Gunfire rang out over the busy street in Muea for more than 45 minutes where Cameroon government security forces had taken up positions.

Security officials told Cameroon Intelligence Report that dozens of heavily armed Amba fighters were in Muea, suggesting a coordinated operation against the Cameroon government army.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the Biya Francophone regime authorities in Buea, although the Ambazonian Restoration Forces claimed there were “five dead and wounded” in Besongabang.

After the attacks on Muea and Besongabang, Cameroon government security forces closed off streets in Muea and the main highway linking Besongabang to Mamfe.

Columns of vehicles carrying troops and police were in both Muea and Mamfe and heavy automatic gunfire could be heard fired by the Cameroon army.

By Fon Lawrence and Kingsley Betek






