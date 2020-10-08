Ambazonia restoration groups close ranks to reject French Cameroun school resumption politics and regional elections

Southern Cameroons pro independence groups have unanimously dismissed a French Cameroun school resumption and regional election politics deal as the Biya Francophone regime sought to present a scheme against the Ambazonia Interim Government.

DAC, CONSORTIUM, SCAWOL, SKEW, APOC, AIPC, Southern Cameroons Community in South Africa, Southern Cameroons Community in Germany, Southern Cameroons Community France, Southern Cameroons Community in Italy have all opined that Ambazonians cannot accept any pro Yaoundé political elite speaking in their name.

“Ambazonians allowed it for more than three decades but they will never again allow it,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland held to commemorate the independence day of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Vice President Dabney Yerima added, “Our position on school resumption has not changed. As a government, we value the rights to life and we have publicly observed that only parents can determine if the conditions are conducive for Southern Cameroons children to return to school. The Southern Cameroons Interim Government wants children to study in a calm and peaceful environment. Correspondingly, where it is unsafe to resume, we advise parents to let their children to stay at home. We will continue to support community schools in areas where there is peace.”

Comrade Dabney Yerima further noted that “the Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) will remain the sole and legitimate representative of the Southern Cameroons people,” and that Southern Cameroons groups must all join the Ambazonia Interim Government in order to protect and strengthen its status as an umbrella organization for all Southern Cameroons compatriots and the diaspora.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Geneva





