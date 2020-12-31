Ambazonia Refugee Situation Update: UN says 58,415 are now registered in Nigeria

58,415 Southern Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

Amid the COVID19 (C19) pandemic, UNHCR organized World Refugee Day celebration on 20 June for Southern Cameroons refugees and members of the host communities in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States. The theme for this year’s commemoration was “Everyone Can Make a Difference, Every Action Counts”.

On 29 June, the Office commissioned a solar-powered borehole with a 32,000-litre of water per day capacity, five tap/water collection points and more than 1km pipe network in Ndok Community, Ogoja Local Government Area (LGA), and Cross River State (CRS). In late 2019, the community donated 100 hectares of farmland to promote livelihoods for Southern Cameroonian refugees – a majority of whom are farmers. The Traditional Rulers and Government Officials present at the event pledged their continued support to Southern Cameroonian refugees and good maintenance of the borehole.

Source: Reliefweb.int






