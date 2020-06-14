Ambazonia: IG’s secret briefing reveal pro-Biya militias operating in Southern Cameroons

Interim Gov’t of Ambazonia Statement on French Cameroun Militias Operating in Ambazonia

Fellow Ambazonians,

On Monday, 8th of June 2020, the residents of Eshobi village in Manyu County woke up to the shock and awe of a brutal attack by militia loyal to the neo-colonial regime in Yaoundé. Local residents reported witnessing a militia with guns and machetes supported by heavily armed French Cameroun soldiers attacking the village indiscriminately. Five innocent young men who had their lives in front of them were brutally murdered at their family homes. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones.

Yesterday, the Interim Government of Ambazonia intelligence sources confirmed that French Cameroun militia under the banner of vigilante groups are operating in Victoria, Fako County. Our intelligence sources confirmed many attacks on our citizens and their property. These heavily armed men are backed in their atrocities by the French Cameroun neo-colonial military.

The intention of these militias is to sabotage our revolution and we condemn this strongly.

As a government, the employment of militia in our country is strictly forbidden. We come to reassure the people of Ambazonia that we are now engaged with our self-defence forces on how to counter this new approach from the enemy. The safety and security of our citizens is of utmost importance and all necessary measures are being taken from the Interim Government of Ambazonia to keep its citizens safe.

For four years now, French Cameroun forces have brutalised, raped and murdered our people with impunity. The approach of using local militia as in the case of Ngarbuh and now Eshobi and Victoria is an attempt to set our communities against each other. We are urging all communities to be vigilant and look out for one another.

This war was declared on us by the French Cameroun regime. More than ten thousand of our people have been killed. Our villages have been burned down and hundreds of thousands of our people are living in the forests and as refugees in Nigeria. We picked up arms as a last resort to defend ourselves and property.

Let us continue our fight for self-defence, freedom and independence with integrity and decency. Only through these values would we attain freedom and independence.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President, Federal Republic of Ambazonia






