Ambazonia: Exiled leader says every Southern Cameroonian should participate in struggle to liberate homeland

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima said that the resistance currently going on against French Cameroun occupying forces to free the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, is an obligation and every Southern Cameroonian both at home and abroad should support Restoration Forces in this struggle.

The Ambazonia Vice President’s comments came after that of the jailed leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, wishing Southern Cameroons Muslims a Happy Holy Month of Ramadan.

Comrade Yerima observed that the French Cameroun regime is taking the last kicks of a dying horse as Southern Cameroons self defense forces are uprooting and destroying its military apparatus in Ambazonia.

“We know enablers of La Republique Cameroun both at home and in the diaspora within our revolution. When we get to Buea, shame will fall on the Southern Cameroonians who are supporting the French Cameroun government in its genocidal campaign in Southern Cameroons” the Vice President noted.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London






