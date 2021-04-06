With a total of 57,337 cases, the ruling CPDM crime syndicate in Yaoundé has now been informed that La Republique du Cameroun is the 13th most affected country in Africa.

The curve of Covid-19 infection is constantly increasing in the two Cameroons and the frequency is even more worrying but not for the 88 year-old President Biya.

In one week, French Cameroun recorded 4112 new positive cases. This brings the number of people infected with the virus in the two Cameroons to 57,337.

Cameroon Concord News understands that with these figures, the divided nation is gradually approaching the top of the table of the most affected countries on the African continent.

53 people infected with the disease died recently including two cabinet ministers. A total of 851 patients have now died from Covid-19 in French Cameroun and the figures in Southern Cameroons are still being kept like a nuclear secret.

427 patients were reportedly in intensive care in the cities of Douala and Yaoundé, including 122 on oxygen. The National Order of Physicians made an appeal to the Biya regime to take important measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The so-called Dion Ngute administration instead placed a ban on all festive events only in the Centre region hosting the political capital and the barons of the Biya regime.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute told a COVID-19 task force meeting to intensify sensitization campaigns as infections continue to increase. But it is still business as usual in all the major towns and cities in French Cameroun.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde







