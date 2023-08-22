Yaoundé: Disgraced Spy Chief Eko Eko interrogated on Martinez Zogo Killing

Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, who has been in pre-trial detention since 4 March 2023 following the assassination of journalist Martinez Zogo was recently interrogated by a judge at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal.

Cameroon Intelligence Report sources at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal hinted that during the August 21 auditioning, Eko Eko spoke at length to Lieutenant Colonel Aime Florent Sikati II about his own, long acquaintance with corrupt business tycoon Amougou Belinga but much of what he talked about was speculative.

Our Yaoundé city reporter observed that Eko Eko didn’t look like the hero who masterminded the NERA 10 operation against the Southern Cameroons leadership. “He has grown slim and looks like a pensioner” Rita Akana noted.

Justice Sikati II also spoke to colleagues, bodyguards, current and retired security agents, and even relatives of Léopold Maxime Eko Eko all of whom were arrested for interrogations en masse.

We understand that some of the perpetrators of the Martinez Zogo assassination have been identified and arrested in Yaoundé. But information about this assassination is still being kept like a nuclear secret.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai