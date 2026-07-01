World Cup: England survive DR Congo scare

England were pushed to their limits but eventually came through a dramatic contest in Atlanta on Wednesday, beating DR Congo 2-1 thanks to a late Harry Kane brace that ended a night of frustration, fear and near misses for the Three Lions.

The match began in shocking fashion for England as Brian Cipenga punished a defensive lapse on the right side, unleashing a powerful strike that left the English defence stunned. The early goal set the tone for a chaotic opening spell, with England rattled, committing uncharacteristic errors and struggling to settle against a well-organised DR Congo side.

Lionel Mpasi then produced a string of outstanding saves to keep the Congolese advantage intact. The goalkeeper denied Jude Bellingham twice, first with a reflex stop from a header and again after a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Congolese resilience

DR Congo, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counter, with Wissa striking the post and Mbuku threatening from set pieces. England gradually improved after the break, but continued to be frustrated by Mpasi, who looked unbeatable for long spells.

However, the turning point came in the final quarter of the match. Kane first restored parity with a powerful header after sustained pressure, before England continued to push. With the game edging towards a draw, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon added width and urgency, and England finally broke through again.

In the 86th minute, Kane struck once more in signature style, controlling sharply, spinning away and smashing a powerful effort under the bar to complete the comeback.

Despite DR Congo’s resilience and Mpasi’s heroic performance, England’s quality and persistence ultimately made the difference, as Thomas Tuchel’s side escaped a major scare and got qualified to the round of 16. They will take on Mexico.

Source: AFP