Archbishop Nkea among 5 African clerics appointed Consultors at Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization

Five of the new members appointed by Pope Leo XIV as members and consultors of the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization in the Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches are from Africa.

In the latest appointments made public Tuesday, June 30 by the Holy See Press Office, the Holy Father appointed the President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kinshasa as member to the Dicastery.

Also appointed to the Dicastery as members are Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos in Nigeria and Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of the Catholic Archdiocese of Bamenda in Cameroon.

Pope Leo XIV further appointed as consultors to the Dicastery Archbishop François Sylla of the Catholic Archdiocese of Conakry in Guinea and Fr. Wenceslaus C. Madu the Vice Chancellor of the Claretian University of Nigeria in Nekede.

Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo

Cardinal Ambongo was born on 24 January 1960 in Boto, in the Diocese of Molegbe in DRC. He joined the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin (OFM Cap) and made his first religious profession in 1981 before taking perpetual vows in 1987.

He was ordained a Priest on 14 August 1988 after completing studies in Philosophy at Bwamanda Seminary and Theology at the Saint Eugène de Mazenod Institute in Kinshasa. He later obtained a degree in Moral Theology from the Alphonsian Academy in Rome.

Following his Priestly ordination, Cardinal Ambongo served in pastoral ministry, including as Parish Priest in Bobito. He also served as a lecturer of Moral Theology at the Catholic University of Congo (UCC) and at the interdiocesan major seminary of Saints Peter and Paul in Lisala.

Within the Capuchin Order, he held leadership responsibilities, including serving as Major Superior and Vice-Provincial, contributing to the formation of Priests and religious in the Central African nation.

On 22 November 2004, St. John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Bokungu-Ikela. He was Consecrated Bishop on 6 March 2005. During his Episcopal Ministry, he served as a member of the Justice and Peace Commission of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), where he became known for his advocacy for justice, peace, and good governance.

On 5 November 2016, Pope Francis appointed him Archbishop of Mbandaka-Bikoro. Later, on 6 February 2018, he appointed him Coadjutor Archbishop of Kinshasa. He succeeded Laurent Cardinal Monsengwo Pasinya as Archbishop of Kinshasa on 1 November 2018.

Pope Francis created him a Cardinal during the Consistory of 5 October 2019, assigning him the Titular Church of San Gabriele Arcangelo all’Acqua Traversa.

On 15 October 2020, the Holy Father appointed him a member of the Council of Cardinals (C9), the body that assists the Pope in the governance of the universal Church. He is also a member of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life (ICLSAL).

On 7 March 2023, Pope Francis, having to renew the Council of Cardinals because the mandate of the previous one had expired, renewed Cardinal Ambongo Besungo as a member of the Council.

He was confirmed SECAM President on 21 February 2023, succeeding the late Richard Kuuia Cardinal Baawobr, who had been elected in July 2022 but died in November 2022.

Cardinal Ambongo has been recognized for his strong voice in promoting human dignity, justice, and peace, particularly in relation to socio-political challenges and the responsible management of natural resources in the DRC.

Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins

Archbishop Adewale was born on 1 June 1959 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. He received his primary education at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Mission School in Itesi, Abeokuta, before joining St. Theresa Minor Seminary, Oke-Are, Ibadan, in 1971.

He later studied Philosophy and Theology at SS. Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, obtaining a Diploma in Religious Studies from the University of Ibadan and a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

He was ordained a Priest on 18 September 1983 for the Archdiocese of Lagos after being ordained a Deacon on 19 February 1983.

Following his Priestly ordination, Archbishop Martins served as Assistant Administrator of Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, and later ministered as a teacher and chaplain at St. Gregory’s College, Obalende. He subsequently held several pastoral, educational and seminary formation responsibilities within the Archdiocese of Lagos.

On 24 October 1997, Pope St. John Paul II appointed him the first Bishop of the newly erected Diocese of Abeokuta. He was consecrated Bishop on 24 January 1998.

During his Episcopal Ministry in Abeokuta, he provided pastoral leadership to the young Diocese while promoting evangelization, priestly formation and the growth of ecclesial institutions.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Archbishop Martins Archbishop of Lagos on 25 May 2012, and he was installed as the fourth Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos on 4 August 2012, succeeding Anthony Olubunmi Cardinal Okogie.

Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya

Archbishop Fuanya was born on 29 August 1965 in Widikum, in the Archdiocese of Bamenda, Cameroon.

He studied Philosophy and Theology at Saint Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Bamenda and obtained a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome and was ordained a Priest on 22 April 1992 for the Diocese of Buéa.

Following his Priestly ordination, Archbishop Nkea served in various pastoral and administrative roles, including as Parochial Vicar of St. John Bosco Parish, Bonge, Parish Priest of St. Luke Parish, Nyandong, and Secretary-Chancellor of the Diocese of Buéa.

After completing his doctoral studies in Rome, he returned to Cameroon, where he served as Secretary-Chancellor of the Diocese of Buéa, Professor and Formator at Saint Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Bamenda, Judicial Vicar of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda, Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda, President of the Cameroonian National Association of Canon Law, and Secretary General of the Catholic University of Cameroon.

On 10 July 2013, Pope Francis appointed him Coadjutor Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mamfe. He was consecrated Bishop on 23 August 2013 and succeeded as Bishop of Mamfe on 25 January 2014.

Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Nkea Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda on 30 December 2019, and he was installed on 22 February 2020.

He also served as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mamfe from 30 December 2019 until 5 May 2022.

Since assuming leadership of the Archdiocese of Bamenda, he has become widely known for his advocacy for peace, dialogue and reconciliation amid the socio-political crisis in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions.

He also serves as President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon and has represented the African Church in the Synod on Synodality as a member of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod.

Archbishop François Sylla

Born on 9 April 1972 in Siboty within the Archdiocese of Conakry, Archbishop Sylla was ordained a Priest for the Archdiocese of Conakry on 21 November 2004 after completing his philosophical and theological studies at Saint Augustin de Samaya Major Seminary in Bamako, Mali.

Early in his priestly ministry, he served as Parish Vicar at Conakry Cathedral and then pursued advanced studies in Europe. From 2007 to 2010, he earned a master’s degree in comparative law of religions at the Faculty of Theology in Lugano, Switzerland, and also provided pastoral service in the San Giovanni Battista parish in the Archdiocese of Milan, Italy.

His academic pursuit continued at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, where he completed a doctorate in canon law in 2013.

Upon returning to Guinea, he served in key diocesan roles — including chancellor of the Archdiocese of Conakry and judicial vicar and president of the Metropolitan Tribunal.

He also led the Union of the Clergy in Guinea from 2018 to 2022 and was rector of the Benoit XVI Major Seminary of Kendoumayah starting in 2020.

On 11 May 2024, Pope Francis appointed him Coadjutor Archbishop of Conakry with special faculties, positioning him to assume leadership of the archdiocese.

He was consecrated a bishop on 8 June 2024 by the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Jean-Sylvain Emien Mambé, with the then-Archbishop Vincent Coulibaly and Bishop Raphaël Balla Guilavogui as co-consecrators.

Archbishop Sylla, who was appointed as Coadjutor Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Conakry in Guinea in 2024, formally succeeded Archbishop Vincent Coulibaly as the Local Ordinary on February 28.

Fr. Wenceslaus C. Madu

Fr. (Prof.) Madu is a Nigerian Catholic Priest of the Congregation of Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Claretian Missionaries).

According to the Claretian university, he professed the Claretian missionary vocation and was ordained a Priest after completing his philosophical and theological formation, dedicating his ministry to evangelization, priestly formation, Catholic education and academic research.

Over the years, he has also pursued advanced studies, earning the rank of Professor.

Following his Priestly ordination, Fr. Madu served in a variety of pastoral, academic and leadership roles within the Claretian Missionaries in Nigeria.

He was instrumental in the development of the Claretian Institute of Philosophy in Maryland, Nekede, Owerri, where he contributed to the formation of seminarians and the intellectual development of future Priests and Religious.

He has authored and edited several scholarly works on missionary spirituality, philosophy, leadership, evangelization and the mission of the Church, becoming a respected voice in Catholic theological and philosophical scholarship in Africa.

Within the Claretian Missionaries, Fr. Madu has held numerous leadership responsibilities, contributing significantly to the growth of the Congregation’s educational and missionary apostolates in Nigeria.

He played a leading role in the establishment of the Claretian University of Nigeria, an initiative aimed at promoting quality Catholic higher education rooted in academic excellence, ethical leadership and integral human formation.

Fr. Madu currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Claretian University of Nigeria, Maryland, Nekede, Imo State.

Under his leadership, the University has expanded its academic programmes, strengthened institutional partnerships and advanced its mission of forming morally upright and professionally competent graduates.

He has also represented the Claretian Missionaries and the Church at national and international conferences, where he has spoken on synodality, Catholic education, missionary discipleship and the role of the Church in contemporary society.

Source: aciAfrica