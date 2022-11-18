Who the hell is Rigobert Song?

A former international footballer Rigobert Song, famous for his defending, played four World Cups for Cameroon in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010, respectively. He debuted against Mexico on September 22, 1993.

Song had an illustrious career, playing for Liverpool, West Ham United in England, Lens in France and Galatasaray in Turkey.

He retired in 2010 after playing 414 matches in club football and 137 matches for Cameroon. He also holds the record for the most appearances in the African Cup of Nations at eight.

Song has been associated with Cameroon’s national set-up since 2016 as a coach. Since then, he managed Cameroon A, the U-23 side, and the senior national team as a caretaker manager for a year.

Song was appointed as the head coach of Cameroon in February 2022 after Toni Conceicao quit in the aftermath of Cameroon’s third-place finish in the AFCONS earlier this year. This is Song’s first managerial experience at the senior level.

The Indomitable Lions confirmed its ticket to Qatar, beating Algeria in the playoffs to be one of the five African teams in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Under Song’s coaching, Cameroon usually lines up in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation.

Song would be hoping to see his team go beyond its best performance – a quarterfinal finish in the 1990 World Cup – with players from the domestic league and Europe joining the squad. The most notable name from those who arrived from Europe is Bryan Mbeumo. The Brentford forward decided to represent Cameroon instead of France in the World Cup.

