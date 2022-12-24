VP Yerima says Ambazonians confronting an enemy that only understands language of force

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has condemned the continued detention of Antoinette Kongnso one year after a Southern Cameroons court decision granted her including her 14-month-old baby born in detention bail. She was a former girlfriend of Mbashie Clement the dreaded Ambazonian fighter known as ‘General No Pity’.

Cameroon Concord News understands Antoinette Kongnso was arrested without a warrant on October 2, 2021 in Buea after Francophone army soldiers raided several areas in the South West regional capital. Commenting on the matter, Vice President Dabney Yerima stressed that the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime only understands the language of force.

Yerima stated that the ruling French Cameroun criminal administration led by President Biya is seeking to hide its 40 years of successful failure by means of shedding the blood of ordinary Southern Cameroonians.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader added that the barbaric crimes of the French Cameroun regime will never undermine the determination of Ambazonian resistance fighters in Ground Zero and Ground One. On the contrary, it shows that the spirit of resistance runs high among all Southern Cameroonians.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also called on all Southern Cameroonians to preserve Ambazonian unity and tighten the noose around French Cameroun occupational forces.

By Asu Isong

London Bureau Chief