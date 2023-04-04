US: Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges

As expected, the former US president has entered a “not guilty” plea, Reuters reports.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump, 76, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump has entered the courtroom on the 15th floor of the Manhattan Criminal Courts building, where his arraignment will begin shortly.

The former US president did not address the media as he entered the room.

Jail time?

While the criminal charges remain sealed, it is difficult to predict whether a potential conviction could see the unprecedented situation of a former US president being sentenced to prison.

The charges against Trump are believed to involve business fraud and campaign-finance violations, but whether they rise to the level of felonies – which carry potential jail time – is unknown for now.

Trump has no criminal record and whether he would be sentenced to prison in the event of a conviction remains to be seen.

Source: France 24