Southern Cameroons Crisis: SDF says Ekondo Titi school attack is “act of blatant, shameless and senseless terrorism”

Hon. Joshua Nabangi Osih, 1st Vice National Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) has condoled with the families of those killed when militiamen attacked a school in Ekondo Titi.

Taking to social media Sunday, November 28, the onetime presidential candidate said he had just attended an ecumenical service in Ekondo Titi organized to mourn those who died in the November 24 school attack.

“On behalf of the SDF, I attended a heart-breaking ecumenical service in Ekondo Titi to mourn the victims of the barbaric onslaught on a school last Wednesday in that locality,” Osih said. “We later on condoled with the bereaved families and visited the severely injured in the Limbe [Regional] Hospital. Against terrorism, we will overcome!”

Hours after the Wednesday school attack, Osih had on behalf of his party said there is nothing worse than terror against education.

His words: “The SDF vehemently condemns the brutal killing of students and a teacher in various schools in Ekono Titi… Our hearts bleed from yet another act of blatant, shameless, and senseless terrorism. There is nothing worse than terror against education. Our prayers go to the injured fighting for their lives as well as the bereaved families. We will overcome.”

Cameroon-Info.Net recalls that On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, suspected armed separatist fighters killed four students and one teacher in an attack on Government Bilingual High School (GBHS) Ekondo Titi, Ndian Division, South-West Region.

Local authorities said the yet-to-be-identified militiamen used hand grenades to carry out the attack between 7:30 am and 8:00 am that fateful day.

According to state media, some of the gunmen were dressed in military fatigue.

The militiamen shot and killed Madam Song Celestine Fien, a French Language teacher who was delivering lessons to Form 2 students at the time of the attack. The mother of four is said to be a native of Ngwainkuma in Fundong Subdivision, Boyo Division.

Three students – one girl and two boys – were killed in the attack while many others sustained injuries.

One of the five students seriously injured died en route to the Limbe Regional Hospital through Idenau. Four others are now out of danger and are responding to treatment at the Limbe Regional Hospital.

Armed separatists are on record to have opposed the reopening of schools, using it as a weapon of war. Many teachers and schoolchildren have been maimed, killed, abducted, and tortured since 2016. schools have also been destroyed and others burnt.

Source: Cameroon Info.Net