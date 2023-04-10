Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gunmen storm Mile 16 Buea, seven cars burnt

Armed Amba fighters have stormed Mile 16 in Buea today Monday, according to the Francophone dominated police force and local residents, the latest violence to hit Southern Cameroons.

Many Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces raided Mile 16 district, Cameroon Concord News cited the sources as saying on Monday.

The Amba fighters fired guns in the air, attacked the Mile 16 Motor Park and pursued others who fled to escape the assaults.

Cameroon Concord News correspondent said seven cars were burnt and added that policemen were deployed in the area following the attacks.

Local residents said Amba fighters attacked the occupants of the cars because they did not respect the ghost town order.

The Mile 16 district has been repeatedly raided by Ambazonia fighters.

The Southern Cameroons conflict has killed thousands and forced at least two million to flee their homes, creating one of the worst humanitarian crises in Cameroon.

Most of the burnt cars were used for public transport between Buea and Limbe or Buea and Douala, in the Littoral Region.

According to our information the Amba fighters disappeared into thin air after the attack, which left at least three people seriously injured among those in the burnt-out cars.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in Southern Cameroons, separatist fighters have so far imposed ghost town known as “Kontry Sunday” every Monday. This order has been scrupulously respected in some towns in the South West and North West Regions, notwithstanding the fact that, to encourage the population to go about their business, the authorities have deployed defense and security forces in sensitive areas.

By Rita Akana