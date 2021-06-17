Southern Cameroons Crisis: 6 Divisional Delegates in Amba protective custody

Six Divisional Delegates in Ndian Division were arrested by Ambazonia Restoration Forces and are currently under what is now known in Southern Cameroons as protective custody.

The civil servants representing the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun were picked up Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Masore Balue village in Ekondo-Titi Subdivision, near Mundemba.

Their arrest was confirmed by Forwang Lawrence, the Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian Division who is also wanted by the Amba justice system.

The highly placed civil servants arrested include:-

-the Divisional Delegate of State Property, Land Tenure, and Surveys

-the Divisional Delegate of Housing and Urban Development

-the Divisional Delegate of Water and Energy Resources

-the Divisional Delegate of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Social Economy and Handicraft

-the Divisional Delegate of Economy, Planning and Regional Development

-the Divisional Chief of Service for Surveys

Ambazonian General Ten Kobo who hails from Bekora in Ekondo Titi Subdivision and reportedly headed the Amba operation said on social media that the French Cameroun delegates were being held in separate Ambazonia detention centers.

It is vital to include in this report that those arrested were on a mission to demarcate and plant pillars on a parcel of land fraudulently allocated to a French Cameroun electricity utility company, ENEO.

By Rita Akana