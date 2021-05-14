May 20: Yerima calls for unity among Ambazonians to counter French Cameroun barbarity

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government has called on Ambazonians and freedom-seeking frontline leaders to set aside their differences to unify in support of the suffering peoples in Ground Zero against the French Cameroun occupying regime.

In a comment on Thursday on why the so-called National Day would never have been staged in Southern Cameroons, Vice President Dabney Yerima condemned the regime in La Republique du Cameroun for its relentless atrocities in the Ambazonia homeland and noted that May 20 remains a French Cameroun affair and it is coming while the people of Southern Cameroons are under a new round of Biya French Cameroun regime crimes.

Comrade Dabney Yerima furthered that the Biya Francophone regime backed by the French government of President Emmanuel Macron have turned Southern Cameroons into a Francophone Africa military base against the Ambazonia people.

“For over four years now, the international community have fully supported this consortium of crime syndicates in Yaoundé passing for a government and turned a blind eye to the endless crimes of this vicious regime,” Vice President Yerima said.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





