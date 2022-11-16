Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he will support Cameroon during world cup

Italian well-known goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said on Tuesday that he would back Cameroon during the 2022 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20th November till 18th December.

In statements to “Football Italy,” he said that he will back Cameroon team during the most-anticipated tournament.

“When Italy is out from World Cup, I try to support the team, which include my friends,” he said.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia, and Brazil.

