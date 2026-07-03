Issa Tchiroma dismisses reports of planned U.S. travel from The Gambia as Fake News

The man widely believed to have won the 2025 presidential elections in Cameroon Issa Tchiroma Bakary has dismissed as “fake news” reports circulating on social media claiming that he was preparing to travel to the United States from The Gambia.

The reports alleged that Tchiroma had departed or was set to depart Banjul for the U.S. However, Gambian authorities have publicly rejected the claim, describing it as false and confirming that no such departure had taken place.

The denial comes amid continued speculation surrounding Tchiroma’s movements since he sought refuge in The Gambia following the disputed 2025 presidential election in Cameroon. He has remained active politically from exile, issuing statements and pursuing legal action against the Cameroonian government while residing in Banjul.

The false reports quickly spread across media houses in Cameroon and social media platforms, prompting officials to issue a clarification aimed at countering misinformation. Authorities reiterated that Tchiroma remains in The Gambia and that claims of his travel to the United States are entirely unfounded.

The episode highlights the growing challenge posed by online misinformation surrounding high-profile political figures, particularly those living in exile, where unverified claims can rapidly gain traction before being officially debunked.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde