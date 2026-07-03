Iran: Khamenei laid in state in Tehran as dignitaries pay tribute ahead of funeral

The body of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was lying in state in Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex Friday as foreign dignitaries, multi-faith religious leaders and senior officials paid tribute to Iran’s slain leader. Funeral ceremonies and processions will be held for a week across the country. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

In photos: Mourners pay respects to slain leader Khamenei at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla

Senior Iranian political and military officials, multi-faith religious leaders and mourners paid their respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they filed past the caskets of the slain supreme leader and members of his family killed in airstrikes at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex Friday.

Foreign religious leaders and other mourners walk past the coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his slain family members during a viewing ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, July 3, 2026.

The casket of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, is displayed alongside the caskets of family members killed in the first Israeli strikes at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

IRGC members pay their respects on the esplanade of the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, July 3, 2026.

New IRGC chief Gen. Vahidi makes first public appearance since war

Iran’s new IRGC chief emerged from hiding to pay his respects to the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Tehran prepares Friday for the dayslong funeral ceremonies.

Photos published online by Iranian state media showed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi attending a meeting about the funeral of Khamenei, 86, then sitting alongside his casket as the country held a smaller service for him Thursday night near the supreme leader’s former home in downtown Tehran.

Vahidi has become a major player in formulating Iran’s tough stance in negotiating a possible permanent end to the war with the US, experts say. He is believed to be part of a small clique in direct contact with Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who remains in hiding after being reportedly wounded in the Febraury 28 Israeli strikes that killed his father, the elder Khamenei.

Vahidi himself hasn’t been seen publicly since February 8, weeks before the Iran war began.

Video published by Iranian state media showed the mourning ceremony for Khamenei near the husseiniyah at his compound in Tehran.

Supreme leader’s body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media

The body of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes, arrived at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex ahead of his funeral, state media reported Friday.

“The body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution has arrived at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla,” IRNA wrote on Telegram, using the complex’s official name.

Preparations for funeral of Iran’s supreme leader in full swing, 15-20 million expected

Preparations for the funeral of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei were in full swing on Friday, with authorities expecting millions and a coterie of foreign dignitaries to attend the official ceremony. Pakistan, a key mediator in talks between the United States and Iran on ending the Middle East war, said its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be at the funeral in Tehran on Saturday. China, Afghanistan and Iran’s neighbours in the Caucasus region said they would also be sending representatives.

Tehran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had called on Thursday for a massive turnout at the event as a way to avenge the supreme leader’s death in US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war. “The nation’s call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world,” said Ghalibaf, who is also Iran’s parliament speaker.

Khamenei’s funeral, initially delayed at the height of the war, will take place as Iran and the United States observe a fragile ceasefire after signing a preliminary deal to halt the conflict. Khamenei, a spiritual figure for many Shias, was killed at the age of 86 in strikes on his compound in the centre of the Iranian capital. He will lie in state for three days at the colossal Grand Mosalla, which has been draped in banners featuring images and quotes of Khamenei. The bodies of his slain relatives will also be presented.

The ceremonies are expected to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, according to officials, which would make it the biggest state funeral in the country’s history.

Source: France 24