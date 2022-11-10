Indomitable Lions enroute to Qatar 2022

The Indomitable Lions are expected to be the first African team to arrive Qatar, a spokesman for the Francophone dominated Cameroon Football Federation said today at the Nsimalen International airport.

Cameroon Concord News understands all 32 teams will be located in top class facilities in base camps throughout the Qatar.

Following the arrival of the Indomitable Lions, the best team in Africa, the rest of the teams will descend on Qatar and will check in at their respective Team Base Camp Hotels at least five days before their first matches. The World Cup will be played from November 20 to December 18.

The giants of Africa will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament with a soccer match against the Switzerland national football team on 23 November 2022 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

As part of the unique features of the FIFA World Cup 2022, there is no requirement of domestic flights or long hours of travelling. That will mean all the teams will be using the same residence and training facilities throughout the tournament, with all the teams being given access to similar top-class facilities at Team Base Camps. The extremely compact nature of Qatar 2022 will see 24 out of the 32 teams based within a 10km radius of each other.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde with files