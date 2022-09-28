French Cameroun: Lucky Man Who Married 4 Women

This is a celebrated French Cameroun polygamist that even other polygamists from the Ocean Division in the South Region of La Republique du Cameroun disapprove of his ways.

He hails from the South region just like the renowned Professor Joseph Owona a former Biya regime cabinet minister who lives in three homes right next to one another, with each of his two wives getting their own space.

On Tuesday 27 September 2022 in Lekoundje in Ocean Division in the South Region, this notable got married to four wives and the unconventional family opened the doors for an unprecedented peek inside their wedding ceremony.

Cameroon Concord News understands this French Cameroun Casanova will rotate every night among them so that each wife gets to sleep with him.

By Rita Akana