French Cameroun: Cholera outbreak kills 10 in Far North region

Authorities in Cameroon’s Far North region on Tuesday declared an outbreak of cholera after recording at least 10 deaths arising from the disease.

A total of 113 suspected cases of cholera had been recorded as of Monday, the official media outlet CRTV reported, quoting the region’s Governor Midjiyawa Bakari as saying. Bakari made the disclosure during a crisis meeting held Tuesday in Maroua, the region’s capital.

Three health districts of the region, including Mokolo where the country’s largest refugee camp is located, have been affected by the epidemic, according to health officials.

Source: Xinhua News Agency