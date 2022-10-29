French Cameroun: Army forced to retreat against Boko Haram

In the night of 21-22 October, jihadist militants managed to take control of the Cameroonian army’s advanced post in Djibrilli, on the border with Nigeria. The attack has rekindled debate over cuts to military spending in the fight against Boko Haram.

Africa Intelligence reported that recent appointments within the Cameroonian army show that the Biya Francophone regime in Yaounde has made the battle against Ambazonian fighters its military priority. But this high-risk restructuring has depleted resources in the north, where Boko Haram jihadists are now in control.

By Rita Akana with files