Football: Aboubakar sends Cristiano Ronaldo message after Mohamed Salah dig

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent an emphatic message by new Al-Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar amid the Cameroonian’s ongoing feud with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Portuguese forward sealed a big-money switch to the Saudi Arabian outfit earlier this week having penned a deal worth in the region of £173m per year until 2025. It sees Ronaldo venture outside of Europe for the first time in his glittering career following his explosive exit from Manchester United.

His first assignment once he arrives in the Middle East will be to break into the Al-Nassr starting XI – an easy task most would think considering the eye-watering wages that he will earn during his spell with the club. New teammate Aboubakar might have something to say about that first though.

The former Porto star has been with the Saudi outfit since a move from Besiktas in the summer of 2021. The 95-time Cameroon international has gone on to make 36 appearances for the club since, scoring 11 goals.

One of those strikes came in his most recent outing as he opened the scoring in the fifth minute against Al-Khaleej. That goal proved to be the winning strike as Al-Nassr rose to top spot in the Saudi Pro League ahead of Al-Shabab.

It also came at a perfect time for Aboubakar who will certainly be hoping to hold onto his starting berth regardless of Ronaldo’s arrival at the club. And the striker has already proved that he has no issues in putting himself up against the world’s best, having previously compared himself to Kop ace Salah.

Speaking shortly before the World Cup, he claimed that he shared the same ability as the Egyptian – his lack of a move to a top five league the only thing preventing him from displaying that more regularly.

Source: The Mirror