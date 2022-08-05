Douala: Bomb explosion injures several people in Central Market

A homemade bomb was detonated in the Central Market area of Douala Aug. 4. There have been reports of injuries, but authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number. The blast comes two days after security officials issued warnings of a possible attack. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Heightened security is likely around the site of the blast over the coming hours. Authorities may seek to close roads as they continue their investigation, resulting in localized transport and business disruptions.

Source: Crisis24