Dabney Yerima: French Cameroun killing of Ambazonians is state terrorism

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has denounced as an act of state terrorism the fatal shooting of more than ten children, including three elderly women by Cameroon government forces in the North West region.

The Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC) cited Yerima as saying in a press statement that the killing in the North West region now being denied by the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé was an act of organized state terror and would have serious consequences for the occupying French Cameroun troops.

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) announced late on Friday that pro French Cameroun armed militias known as Atanga Nji Boys have blocked the main road linking Bamenda to Wum preventing the flow of food and medicine. The IG also said the Atanga Nji Boys were harassing the sick and the elderly and putting the blame on Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Several Southern Cameroons activists have also reported that the Bafut passage that links Bamenda to Menchum Division is now under the control of the Atanga Nji Boys with support from Yaoundé.

Vice President Yerima described the latest deadly violence in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons as an attempt by the 88-year-old corrupt French Cameroun leader Paul Biya to elicit reactions that would enable him to transfer power to his ill equip and poorly educated son Franck Biya in his final days of his grip on power in French Cameroun.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader called for an urgent intervention of the United States and the European Union to stop the killings going on in Southern Cameroons and to condemn the French Cameroun genocidal campaign.

Dabney Yerima also offered his condolences to all suffering Southern Cameroons families and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded Amba fighters.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Fon Lawrence