Confrontation against Yaoundé to last until Southern Cameroons liberation

The Ambazonia Interim Government has said that all Southern Cameroons restoration movements including Ambazonian resistance groups will keep up their confrontation against the French Cameroun regime until the complete liberation of the Ambazonia homeland from Yaoundé’s occupation.

Dabney Yerima, Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government made the remarks on Thursday during a zoom meeting with Ground Zero commanders, the Interim Government reported.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader, however, affirmed that the Ambazonian people all over the world would always be united while confronting the French Cameroun occupation until there would be no place for the invaders in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

“All Southern Cameroons fronts are united throughout Ground Zero,” Yerima said, describing Buea as the arrowhead of the ongoing struggle against the occupying French Cameroun regime.

By Chi Prudence Asong