Cameroon is the most represented nation at the Qatar FIFA World Cup

For the FIFA World Cup that starts tomorrow November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar, Cameroon as a nation will not be represented only by the Indomitable Lions. 9 of its sons will defend the colours of other countries bringing the Cameroonian tally to 35 players in Qatar.

The French team have three players, two of whom have Cameroonian fathers and the last one, a Cameroonian mother: Aurélien Tchouameni (father and mother), Kylian Mbappe (Cameroonian father and Algerian mother), William Saliba (Cameroonian mother and Lebanese father).

In Switzerland, Breel Embolo’s parents are all Cameroonian. In Belgium, Amadou Onana has a Cameroonian father and a Senegalese mother. The two brothers Mmaee, Samy and Ryan have a Cameroonian father and a Moroccan mother.

The German team also have two players of Cameroonian origin, Youssoufa Moukoko (father and mother Cameroonian) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (father and mother Cameroonian).

By Allain Jules Menye