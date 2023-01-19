Brewing activity in Cameroon forecasted to suffer in 2023

The Brewing industry in Cameroon is forecasted to suffer a setback in the first quarter of 2023 after the upturn in Q4 2022. The reason, Beac said in its recent Business Climate Forecast, is the “decline in demand for drinks, reflecting the low purchasing power of consumers after the end-year celebrations”.

As a reminder, the Beac Business Climate Forecast is a quarterly outlook document based on surveys of business leaders, government officials, and other key players in the various sectors and industries within the Cemac region. It presents their expectations on the foreseeable evolution of economic activity over the next quarter, and the main explanatory factors.

Source: Business in Cameroon