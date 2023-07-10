“Biya regime in worst situation ever”

The Chairman and Editor-In-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group has affirmed that the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé is living in its worst situation ever, enumerating the reasons for the unprecedented decline deep within the ruling CPDM party.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai made the remarks during a talk in Dublin over the weekend in which he also presented a fair and balance state of the Anglophone uprising.

He referred to the recent sacking of General Ngambou Esaïe over comments the general made aimed at Minister Paul Atanga Nji as a very disturbing development in Yaoundé.

The Right Hon. Soter Agbaw-Ebai went on to cite three indications of the uniquely dire situation that was being experienced by the 90-year-old President Biya and his ruling Beti clique.

Firstly, Agbaw-Ebai pointed to the unhealthy rivalry and division that is presently manifesting itself within the government and warned that there were signs of a domestic war in the nation’s capital Yaoundé.

“Army generals were untouchable until Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and Atanga Nji came to the lime light. We didn’t use to hear such things as firing of an army general or sending an army general on retirement,”

Secondly, Cameroon as a nation had come to be surrounded by hydra headed armed conflicts, ranging from the never ending Boko Haram incursions to the war in Southern Cameroons.

“The third one, there are concerns from the native populations in the cities of Douala and Yaoundé about crime and the massive wave of movement from the Far North region and Southern Cameroons to Douala and Yaoundé.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai said support had waned for the 90-year-old President Biya across all Cameroon state institutions including the military and that the West now considers Biya as an X-Factor.

“Europeans and American politicians have actually become tired of the CPDM crimes and practices.”

By Chi Prudence Asong in Dublin