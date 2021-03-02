Attacks on Cameroon government soldiers to continue until French Cameroun genocidal campaign stops

The Defense Secretary for the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says attacks on La Republique du Cameroun targets in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will continue until the fifty-nine years-long French Cameroun genocidal war and occupation of British Southern Cameroons come to an end.

Speaking to Cameroon Concord News on the situation in Kumbo, the Ambazonia Defense Secretary (names withheld) said “The Southern Cameroons Interim Government is calling on Cameroon government army soldiers to keep away from bases in Ambazonia because Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces have the right to target them,” adding that Southern Cameroons self defense operations against Cameroon government targets would continue until the United Nations recognizes British Southern Cameroons as an independent state.

He stressed that President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides currently being held in Yaoundé are ready to discuss a political solution to the conflict in the two Cameroons in a neutral territory and in the presence of a recognized international negotiator.

The Southern Cameroons Defense Secretary also said Yaoundé has already realized that it cannot stop the Ambazonian resistance and so the Biya regime is using pro French Cameroun Amba surrogates to prolong the fighting.

The Ambazonia Defense Secretary went on to say that with the new big rubbergun operation launched by Vice President Dabney Yerima, Cameroon government important targets in Southern Cameroons will be hit with precision.

At the heart of the crisis, which started in 2016, was a strike by teachers and lawyers, in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The professionals, supported by citizens of their areas, protested the unfair use of the French language and unjustified appointments of French speakers in their territories. Cameroon is a bilingual country. By 2017, the situation had spiralled out of control and developed into a fully-fledged separatist war. Both government forces and separatists are now bogged down in a conflict that observers say, can only be resolved through dialogue.

By Isong Asu in London







