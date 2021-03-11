Ambazonian Communication minister urges US to prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Southern Cameroons

Southern Cameroons Secretary of State for Communications and Information Technology, Hon. Milton Taka has urged the President Biden administration to pressure the French government in Paris and the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé into stopping the killing of innocent Ambazonian citizens in Ground Zero.

Comrade Milton Taka is with Vice President Dabney Yerima in South Africa, SABC news network reported Wednesday.

The Secretary of State for Communications and Information Technology hoped that the current US administration would shoulder its responsibility as the leader of the free world and work to ensure that the two Cameroons can hold intensive and productive dialogue in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Southern Cameroons.

Hon. Milton Taka opined that the current killing spree situation in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia had become dangerous and that US and European Union intervention has become an urgent necessity.

Milton Taka reportedly hinted Vice President Dabney Yerima that the Southern Cameroons Interim Government should liaise with the European Union and the Biden administration to find a mechanism to stop the genocide presently going on the rural areas in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

The level of barbarism being perpetuated by the Francophone dominated military and Cameroon government militias as they pursue their genocidal war and scorch earth policy to completely annihilate the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) is alarming now in the rural areas and in the borders with Nigeria.

So far, as a result of the on-going genocide in the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia), an estimated 20,000 people have been killed, over 500 towns and villages have been burnt down, over 120,000 people are seeking refuge in Nigeria and further afield, over 1million people are internally displaced or living in bushes and over 3,000 persons incarcerated in prisons and detention facilities in French Cameroun.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Mulheim an der Ruhr with files





