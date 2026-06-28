Albania: Protesters continue to rally against project linked to Trump’s son-in-law

Hundreds of people have gathered in Tirana for the 28th consecutive day of protests under the banner, “Albania is not for sale,” opposing the sale of a beach for a tourism initiative associated with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Protesters, holding banners and placards, assembled in Skanderbeg Square on Saturday, before proceeding with Albanian flags to the Prime Minister’s Office located on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.

Following speeches delivered outside the building, the demonstrators continued their march through the streets of Tirana.

The protesters expressed their opposition to the sale of a beach in Zvernec for a tourism project that Albanian media has linked to Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump.

According to media reports, the Special Prosecution Office has initiated an investigation into the project.

However, Prime Minister Edi Rama stated to CNN that the assertions regarding the Zvernec project being owned by the Trump family are untrue.

On the fourth day of the demonstrations, which commenced on May 30 and attracted thousands, police resorted to using water cannons against the protesters.

The estimated cost of the project is $4 billion.

Every evening at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), demonstrators gather once more in the same square of Tirana, the capital of Albania, brandishing the same symbols and reiterating their demands.

After more than three weeks of continuous daily protests, the “Flamingo Revolution” has emerged as the largest civic protest movement in Albania since the end of communism.

The movement was sparked by a government-sanctioned luxury tourism initiative in Zvernec, a protected coastal region in southern Albania, which ignited protests that quickly transformed into a wider political movement.

What began as a response to environmental issues has now broadened to encompass wider demands, including calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Rama dismisses the notion that the unrest can be solely attributed to domestic political issues. He contends that the protests are occurring within what he refers to as a “hybrid war,” influenced by external factors and digital manipulation.

Source: Press TV