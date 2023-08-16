Niger: African Union council ‘rejects’ military intervention

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council, the organ in charge of enforcing the bloc’s decisions, met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday for talks on the crisis in Niger that one African diplomat described as “difficult”.

According to several sources cited by French media, the council rejected an ECOWAS proposal to stage a military intervention unless the Nigerien military junta cedes power and reinstates President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum has been under house arrest since the July 26 coup.

A diplomat who attended the meeting said many southern and northern African member countries were “fiercely against any military intervention”.

On Wednesday the council had still not issued a joint statement on the bloc’s stance.

