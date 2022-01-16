Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria dominate in 3-1 victory over Sudan, sailing to knockouts

Nigeria showed why they are one of the favourites to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as they played a confident attacking game to thump Sudan 3-1 on Saturday – giving themselves an early ticket to the knockout rounds.

Nigeria dealt Sudan a fierce blow early on as Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 3rd minute; a calm finish after sterling creative play. Taiwo Awoniyi made it 2-0 in the dying minutes of the first half, then Moses Simon scored soon after the pause.

Simon’s was arguably the best performance in this match – and his was an exquisite, richly deserved goal that saw him burst down the left, lob the ball into the box for a one-two, take it back off his chest, then practically dribble it into the back of the net.

Sudan got a penalty because of shirt-pulling in the box and Walieldin Khidir converted it with aplomb. But it was only ever going to be a consolation goal as Nigeria dominated possession and made wave upon wave of fast-paced attack right until the end.

Source: France 24