49 countries to take part in Russia-Africa Summit, 17 will be represented at level of head of state

Russia said on Tuesday that 49 of 54 African countries will take part in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit to be held in Saint Petersburg on July 27-28.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that 17 countries have confirmed their participation at the level of the head of state.

“As of today, 49 countries out of 54 have confirmed their participation,” he said.

There will be numerous bilateral meetings, he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with every leader of African states.

Ushakov said Putin will meet with the leaders of Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Mali, Mozambique, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and also with the chair of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat.

According to the official, Russia has been preparing very hard and persistently for the upcoming summit.

“This is a difficult event, especially due to the circumstances. We attach great importance to this summit and hope that it will be successful,” he said.

Ushakov said Putin will make “a big statement,” and assess the current state of international relations, including the formation of a new world order based on the principle of multipolarity and equality of all independent states.

He said: “The main focus will be on the prospects for further development of relations between Russia and Africa, with an emphasis on Russian assistance to the national sovereign development of African countries, ensuring equitable access to food, fertilizers, modern technologies, and energy resources.”

Some of the Russian initiatives in this area will be announced, and several documents will be signed, he said.

“There will also be a separate meeting on Ukraine in the framework of the African peace initiative. It will be attended by heads of state and official delegations of South Africa, the Union of the Comoros, Congo, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia,” Ushakov said.

“The Russian side appreciates the sincere efforts of African partners to resolve the conflict politically,” he said.

In June, the leaders of the six African countries visited Russian and Ukraine in an attempt to end the ongoing war between the two states.

Source: Anadolu Agency