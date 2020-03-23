Why Cameroonians must know the truth about the health of National Assembly Speaker

For not wanting to comply with government instructions, the behavior of the Right Honorable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril exposed the lives of 167 deputies and their relatives.

According to hospital sources, the President of the National Assembly of Cameroon has tested positive for Coronavirus. Indeed, the latter was part of an Air France flight declared to be high risk by the medical authorities of the Yaoundé Nsimalen international airport. The Minister of Health therefore immediately requested that all passengers on this flight observe 14 days of self-isolation.

Concerned about his perch, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril had confused parliamentary immunity with sanitary immunity by rushing to the national assembly. He had been re-elected for the umpteenth time, president of the august chamber; as expected.

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril attended at least 2 plenary sessions in the Cameroonian National Assembly. Are we moving towards the quarantine of the 167 deputies currently in the lower house of our parliament? The measure is more than necessary if the news of the status of the Right Honorable is confirmed.

And if the 167 deputies are quarantined. How will we proceed to catch up with all the people with whom they have been in contact between Tuesday and today to put them in quarantine too? Question at zero francs.

Grégoire Owona, Nourane Moluh Assana or Cabral Libii… who have taken selfies with the old king of the deputies for 28 years are called to run to the hospital to pass a test at Covid-19, before it is late!

(africanews.pro)






