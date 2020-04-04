UK government accused of underestimating Covid-19 crisis

For the second time Britons have clapped in unison for doctors and nurses fighting to save Covid-19 victims. They also called for more people to be tested for the virus 3 weeks after the World Health Organization’s Director General spelt it out for everyone.

The UK government admits it did not enter into this crisis with a robust diagnostic industry. Health Secretary Matt Hanckock has promised 17.5 million antibody tests will be bought as soon as one is approved for use but some are proving unreliable.

At the moment around 10,000 people are being tested daily but Hankock has set an ambitious goal of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April. Unlike now, NHS staff and key workers as well as their families will be prioritized and then the wider public.

People are comparing the government’s handling of the crisis to the response of countries like Germany, which seems to be doing well despite having 2.5 times Britain’s confirmed cases.

Germany says it is testing half a million people displaying symptoms of coronavirus every week and has been monitoring the crisis and preparing for it since January, stocking up on testing kits and respirators.

Source: Presstv





