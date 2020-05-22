The dictator’s dictation: Kim Jong Un sends greetings to Biya

Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, Wednesday sent a message of greeting to Paul Biya, president of the Republic of Cameroon, on the occasion of its national day.

In the message he extended warm greetings to the president and the friendly government and people of Cameroon on behalf of the DPRK government and people.

The people of Cameroon are making great successes in defending the country’s sovereignty and achieving peace and stability and unity of the nation under the leadership of the president, the message said.

Kim Jong Un in the message said that, availing himself of the opportunity, he expressed the belief that the good relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would grow stronger in the future, sincerely wishing the president and people of Cameron greater progress in their work for the prosperity of the country.

Source: KCNA Watch





