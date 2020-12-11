Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima urges US President and Vice President-elect to support the IG

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has urged US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to help the suffering peoples of Southern Cameroons in the face of a deliberate international neglect.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News Group, Yerima congratulated Biden and Kamala on their victory in the race against incumbent President Donald Trump.

“The people of Southern Cameroons are looking forward to working with the president-elect and his Vice President Kamala Harris who clearly understands the pain the people of Ambazonia are going through for over 59 years now and to strengthen the Southern Cameroons Interim Government-US relations and to achieve freedom, justice and dignity for humanity” Yerima said.

Southern Cameroonians reportedly celebrated Trump’s defeat on the streets in Bamenda, Buea, Wum, Kumbo, Limbe, Mamfe, Kumba and Muyuka.

During the last lap of his administration, Trump signed an executive order removing La Republique du Cameroun from a trade pact over alleged ‘persistent’ human rights violations.

President Donald Trump said the West African nation failed to address concerns over its “persistent gross violations of internationally recognized human rights” allegedly committed by Cameroon’s security forces.

The US also cut more than $17 million in security aid and support to Cameroon in February over concerns about its human rights record.

In a letter addressed to Congress, Trump cited accusations of torture and extrajudicial killings of citizens by the country’s military as reasons for removing Cameroon from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

AGOA helps sub-Saharan countries improve trade ties with the US. Eligible countries must meet criteria including a good human rights record to benefit from the trade. But the regime in French Cameroun made a mockery of the White House and the US Congress and continued with its genocidal campaign in Southern Cameroons.

Correspondingly,the outgoing US president instead increased funding to the French Cameroun military on lame and ridiculous reasons that the regime in Yaoundé was combating the Nigerian Islamic sect, Boko Haram despite enough evidence that President Biya and his criminal CPDM gang have been diverting foreign military aid to sponsor the war in Southern Cameroons.

By Rita Akana





