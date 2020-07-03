Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yaoundé acquires new war machines

The Yaoundé government has acquired brand new war machines after Southern Cameroonian fighters’ wreaked havoc on the country’s armoured cars.

After four years of bitter and destructive fighting, the country’s military has been dealing with equipment issues as Southern Cameroonian fighters have developed new ways of rendering their enemy desperate.

Since the beginning of the fighting in 2016, the country has lost more than 20 armored cars, most of which have been set ablaze by Southern Cameroonian fighters who are fighting for the total liberation of their homeland.

The war itself has been draining lots of resources and resources that could have been devoted to development projects have been diverted to a war that will not end anytime soon.

The fighting has not only affected the country’s military. It has also affected the country’s economy.

State corporations in the country’s two English-speaking regions have all gone under and this has caused the government to lose many income streams.

The government has been pretending that the war is not affecting it, but sources close to the country’s treasury have hinted the Cameroon Concord News Group that the state is running out of cash and if genuine and sustainable dialogue is not held, the country might find itself in a very pretty mess.

It is being rumoured that the Yaoundé government is mulling the possibility of granting federalism, but some analysts argue that the killings and destruction that have occurred over the last four years might make federalism less attractive at this time.

Sources close to the international community indicate that some ambassadors have been talking with the Southern Cameroons President, Julius Ayuk Tabe, about the possibility of transforming the country into a federal state.

It should be stressed that Mr. Ayuk Tabe is the poster boy of the revolution and no discussions can take place without him playing a huge role.

The Cameroon Concord News Group will be coming up with a full editorial on the discussions that have been taking place behind closed doors in the days ahead.

By Isong Asu in London





