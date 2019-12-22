Southern Cameroons Crisis: Out-of-control French Cameroun soldiers fire bullets through homes of petrol dealers along the Mamfe-Ekok highway

Out-of-control French Cameroun soldiers have fired bullets through homes of petrol dealers along the Mamfe-Ekok highway killing 5 and injuring many in a move described by eye witnesses as unprecedented ever since the beginning of the Southern Cameroons crisis.

The Francophone soldiers stationed in Mamfe destroyed houses, confiscated fuel and forced residents to flee. Cameroon government administrative cars at the local ‘funge’ stations were caught in the action.

Manyu County is preparing for the worse as tension is reportedly mounting in all the sub constituencies bordering Nigeria. More than 100 French Cameroun troops from the Besongabang Army Camp were involved in the incident.

One resident in Ekok said he saw soldiers firing at a road side petrol station and flames approaching the council hall.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the Francophone army colonel in Mamfe ordered the attack which saw soldiers collecting huge amount of monies from fuel and cocoa dealers.

At the time of filing this report, the body of one man killed by the Cameroon government army was found along the Mamfe -Ekok highway.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap with files from Rita Akana



