Southern Cameroons Crisis: Fresh army attack kills nearly dozen civilians in Menchum County

Nearly a dozen civilians, mostly women and children, have been killed when soldiers loyal to the Biya regime in Yaounde attacked Weh, a locality some few kilometers from Wum, the chief town in Menchum.

The Francophone soldiers reportedly carried out an attack on a neighborhood in Weh after the villagers were lured to return from the bushes by local CPDM leaders in the area.

Cameroon Intelligence Report sources in Wum hinted that the Sunday afternoon attack left ten people dead and two others injured.

Recently, the Cameroon government army conducted night raids in Banya Quarters in Mamfe and arrested scores of innocent civilians including two pregnant women.

By Fon Lawrence






