Southern Cameroons Crisis: French Cameroun Chief of Defense Staff arrives in Bamenda

The Francophone Chief of Defense Staff, René Claude Meka is in Southern Cameroons. Rene Meka arrived Bamenda earlier today Thursday, November 16, 2020 in a heavily guarded military convoy.

Our chief correspondent in the Northern Zone reported that the French Cameroun army general visited the command post of the 5th Joint Military Legion to assess the security situation in the Mezam County.

People in the know hinted Cameroon Intelligence Report that Yaoundé dispatched René Claude Meka to Southern Cameroons to boost troop’s morale which has been declining at catastrophic rapidity.

The visit comes less than ten days before the launch of campaigns for the municipal and parliamentary elections banned in Southern Cameroons by the Ambazonia Interim Government.

Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima in a televised address to Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero warned of severe consequences to anyone taking part in the French Cameroun teleguided elections in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia scheduled for February 9, 2020.

Chairing the first bi-annual conference of Francophone regional governors this week, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji assured Southern Cameroons pro Yaoundé politicians that all measures would be taken to guarantee a peaceful vote in Ambazonia.

Correspondingly, a contingent of 700 gendarmes was recently deployed to Southern Cameroons. We understand 6 of the 350 sent to the Southern Zone were killed in Bakebe village in Manyu County.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap with files from Chi Prudence Asong





