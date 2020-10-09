Southern Cameroons Crisis: Cross River State in Nigeria urges UNHCR to solve Ambazonia refugees’ influx

CROSS River State government on Wednesday urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to find a lasting solution to the increasing number of Cameroonian refugees in the state.

Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr. Inyang Asibong, spoke yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, when a team from UNHCR visited her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to discuss the state of response on Cameroonian refugees and to seek collaboration with the Ministry.

Asibong stressed that there was need for urgent actions to address the disturbing situation.

She added that the state government had continued to be a “bed net” for both Cameroonian refugees and other migrants in neighboring countries that have a common border with Cross River.

The commissioner assured the team of the state government’s continued support for Cameroonian refugees and immigrants in spite of its lean resources.

“Cross River under Governor Ben Ayade has continued to provide support for Cameronian refugees and immigrants in spite of the state’s lean resources and these responsibilities should be supported by all institutions involved,” she said.

Earlier, Ms. Janet Okello of the UNHCR had praised Ayade for providing an enabling environment for the commission to operate effectively over the years in the state.

Okello noted that the stepping up of engagement with International partners through the establishment of Ministry of International Development Cooperation to coordinate their activities was highly commendable.

She assured the state government of UNHCR’s commitment to find long term solutions to the problem of Cameroonian Refugees in due course.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria





