Southern Cameroons Crisis: Biya violating UNSC Resolution 2532

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima says despite its international obligation to abide by resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, President Paul Biya of French Cameroun is still in violation of the world body’s Resolution 2532, that called on all nations in a conflict to commit to a 90-day cease fire to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Dabney Yerima made the statement during a war cabinet meeting on Monday.

“On 1 July 2020, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2532, calling on all countries in a conflict situation to observe a 90 – day cease fire, to slow down the spread of the virus and to facilitate initiatives to combat the pandemic.

The Resolution demands a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda and supports the efforts undertaken by the Secretary-General and his Special Representatives and Special Envoys in that respect;

Calls upon all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days, in order to enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, provisions of related services by impartial humanitarian actors, in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and medical evacuations, in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law and refugee law as applicable.

The adoption of Resolution 2532 has had no impact on the conflict in Cameroon. Since its adoption, there have been numerous attacks, including:

1.1 July 2020: Arson attacks by the military in Banbaki-Tungo, Mezam division in which some houses were burnt.

2.4 July 2020: Arson attacks in Ngusi, in K. Muan Division.

3.7 July 2020, Military invaded Bakut, in Eyumojck, and killed 2 men and arrested many youths.

4.8 July 2020: Clashes at Kikaikelaki, and invasion of Kikoo and Saakir villages, Dabney Yerima said.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government stated that the 87 year old French Cameroun dictator has unilaterally pulled his nation out of the international community.

A prominent South African Roman Catholic clergy, Archbishop Stephen Brislin recently echoed Vice President Dabney Yerima’s position.

By Chi Prudence Asong





